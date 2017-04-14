wrestling / News
ROH News: Company Developing an Over The Top Service. List of Upcoming ROH Events
– ROH is developing an over the top service.
– ROH champion Chris Daniels vs. Matt Taven has been added to the May 10th War of the Worlds show in Dearborn, Michigan.
– Here is the upcoming schedule of events for Ring of Honor…
* April 28 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin
* April 29 – Hopkins, Minnesota
* May 7 – War of the Worlds Tour in Toronto, ON at the Ted Reeve Arena.
* May 10 – War of the Worlds Tour in Dearborn, Michigan at the Ford Community Arts Center
* May 12 – War of the Worlds PPV in NYC at the Hammerstein Ballroom.
* May 14 – War of the Worlds tour TV Taping in Philadelphia, PA at 2300 Arena.
* June 3 – Windy City Excellence in Chicago Ridge, IL at the Frontier Fieldhouse.
* June 4 in Collinsville, Illinois.
* June 23 – Best in the World PPV in Lowell, MA at the Lowell Memorial Auditorium.
* June 24 – TV Taping in Lowell, MA at the Lowell Memorial Auditorium
Credit: Pwinsider.com