– ROH is developing an over the top service.

– ROH champion Chris Daniels vs. Matt Taven has been added to the May 10th War of the Worlds show in Dearborn, Michigan.

– Here is the upcoming schedule of events for Ring of Honor…

* April 28 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin

* April 29 – Hopkins, Minnesota

* May 7 – War of the Worlds Tour in Toronto, ON at the Ted Reeve Arena.

* May 10 – War of the Worlds Tour in Dearborn, Michigan at the Ford Community Arts Center

* May 12 – War of the Worlds PPV in NYC at the Hammerstein Ballroom.

* May 14 – War of the Worlds tour TV Taping in Philadelphia, PA at 2300 Arena.

* June 3 – Windy City Excellence in Chicago Ridge, IL at the Frontier Fieldhouse.

* June 4 in Collinsville, Illinois.

* June 23 – Best in the World PPV in Lowell, MA at the Lowell Memorial Auditorium.

* June 24 – TV Taping in Lowell, MA at the Lowell Memorial Auditorium

Credit: Pwinsider.com