– Sinclair Brodcast Group issued a statement to Bleeding Cool’s Jude Terror about reports that WWE is in talks to buy ROH. The statement reads, “Sinclair’s corporate policy is never to comment on speculative rumors and unsubstantiated stories.”

Reports that broke on Wednesday claim that WWE has had on and off talks about possibly buying the company or carrying Ring of Honor TV on the WWE Network.

– Here is a new promo from Bully Ray ahead of his match with the Briscoes against The Guerrillas of Destiny & Hangman Page at Supercard of Honor 11. Bully Ray said that it’s the first time he’s facing his own students, in this case the Guerrillas.