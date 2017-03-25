– Adam Page revealed on Twitter that he’s selling his first Bullet Club outfit with proceeds going to AFSP National, which helps with suicide prevention. He wrote:

Im selling my first Bullet Club gear, profits will go to @afspnational. https://t.co/q3JYjbI2hU pic.twitter.com/DNAkfZxGAL — HANGMAN PAGE (@theAdamPage) March 18, 2017

– Marty Scurll vs. Frankie Kazarian has been added to the April 8 TV taping in Baltimore, Maryland at the William J. Myers Pavilion.

– PWInsider reports that the decision to make Supercard of Honor an iPPV was made in the last few weeks. It happens on April 1 at 6:30 PM ET. Here’s the lineup:

*ROH Tag Team champions Matt and Jeff Hardy vs. The Young Bucks in a Ladder Match.

*ROH champion Christopher Daniels vs. Dalton Castle

*Cody Rhodes vs. Jay Lethal – Texas Bullrope Match.

*ROH TV champ Marty Scurll vs. Adam Cole.

*ROH Six Man Tag Team champions The Briscoes & Bully Ray vs. The Guerrillas of Destiny & Hangman Page.

*Will Ospreay & Volador Jr vs. Dragon Lee & Jay White.

*Kazarian vs. Punishment Martinez.

*Matt Taven & Vonny Marseglia vs. Beer City Bruiser & Silas Young.

– The iPPV can be purchased for $29.99 at ROHWrestling.com or on the Fite App. Velvet Sky will chat with fans on Fite for the PPV. The app can be downloaded for free for cell phones and mobile dives and streamed directly to Samsung Smart TVs, Roku devices and more on the same WiFi network. For more details on the app, click here.