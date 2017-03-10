– According to PWInsider, the ROH 15th Anniversary PPV was pulled from Dish Network, with those who ordered the show reportedly told they would receive refunds as the show was no longer airing on the serve. It’s unknown if this is related to Impact’s cease and desist letters set to ROH and PPV providers in regard to the Broken Hardy gimmick.

– The site also notes that TK O’Ryan following his scary landing during a moonsault to the floor in order to get an MRI and have the specific injury diagnosed.