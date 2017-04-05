wrestling / News
ROH News: Taeler Hendrix Parts Ways Wioth Company, Signings Set For This Weekend
– Taeler Hendrix is no longer with Ring of Honor. Hendrix announced that she has departed the company, posting to Twitter:
Want to thank @ringofhonor for all the opportunities given to me! I'm forever grateful. I wish you well, and I look forward to the future!
— Taeler Hendrix (@Taeler_Hendrix) April 4, 2017
– Ring of Honor announced an autograph session ahead of their Charm City Excellence show on Saturday in Baltimore, Maryland. The meet-and-greet session will begin ninety minutes before bell time, with the following names set to appear:
* The Young Bucks
* Marty Scurll
* Adam Cole
* Cody
* Bully Ray
* Kelly Klein
Pricing is as follows:
Singles Wrestlers – $20 (1) Personal item or 8×10 (ROH supplied) signed & (1) Posed Photo
Tag Team Wrestlers – $30 (1) Personal item or 8×10 (ROH supplied) signed & (1) Posed Photo