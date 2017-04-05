– Taeler Hendrix is no longer with Ring of Honor. Hendrix announced that she has departed the company, posting to Twitter:

Want to thank @ringofhonor for all the opportunities given to me! I'm forever grateful. I wish you well, and I look forward to the future! — Taeler Hendrix (@Taeler_Hendrix) April 4, 2017

– Ring of Honor announced an autograph session ahead of their Charm City Excellence show on Saturday in Baltimore, Maryland. The meet-and-greet session will begin ninety minutes before bell time, with the following names set to appear:

* The Young Bucks

* Marty Scurll

* Adam Cole

* Cody

* Bully Ray

* Kelly Klein

Pricing is as follows:

Singles Wrestlers – $20 (1) Personal item or 8×10 (ROH supplied) signed & (1) Posed Photo

Tag Team Wrestlers – $30 (1) Personal item or 8×10 (ROH supplied) signed & (1) Posed Photo