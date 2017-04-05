wrestling / News

ROH News: Taeler Hendrix Parts Ways Wioth Company, Signings Set For This Weekend

April 5, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Taeler Hendrix is no longer with Ring of Honor. Hendrix announced that she has departed the company, posting to Twitter:

– Ring of Honor announced an autograph session ahead of their Charm City Excellence show on Saturday in Baltimore, Maryland. The meet-and-greet session will begin ninety minutes before bell time, with the following names set to appear:

* The Young Bucks
* Marty Scurll
* Adam Cole
* Cody
* Bully Ray
* Kelly Klein

Pricing is as follows:
Singles Wrestlers – $20 (1) Personal item or 8×10 (ROH supplied) signed & (1) Posed Photo
Tag Team Wrestlers – $30 (1) Personal item or 8×10 (ROH supplied) signed & (1) Posed Photo

article topics :

Ring of Honor, Taeler Hendrix, Jeremy Thomas

Loading...
comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading