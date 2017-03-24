As we previously reported, it was rumored that WWE was in early talks to purchase Ring of Honor. The rumors stated that WWE would air the show on the WWE Network.

It may have been too early to get excited (or worried), as CBS Sports spoke with a source from ROH who has denied the story. In fact, the reportedly high-ranking source said that there is “no story here.”

This backs up what ROH COO Joe Koff said earlier this month. When asked about a possible sale, he told CBS Sports: “No. No, no, no. It’s very flattering and humbling to us. It validates what we’ve done. A lot of their current performers and stars are ROH guys and we have their history. So maybe the content of the backstories of Kevin Steen before he became Kevin Owens or AJ Styles’ run in Ring of Honor, Tyler Black (aka Seth Rollins), Claudio (Castagnoli aka Cesaro) … all of the guys who have wrestled for us. We have their backstory and where it began… That’s our content. I’m always open to any conversation. We do business with them if they want to do a DVD or VOD if they need footage from early matches they do come to us. We are open to work with them on that basis because it doesn’t hurt us. It actually helps us.“