– Ring of Honor has announced that next weekend’s Supercard of Honor will air live on iPPV. The company and FITE TV announced today that the PPV will be available on FITE live on April 1st at 6:30 PM ET. The show takes place from Lakeland, Florida.

The card for the event is as follows:

– ROH has announced the final lineup for Supercard of Honor XI. The event takes place on April 1st in Lakeland, Florida and will include the following matches:

* ROH Championship Match: Christopher Daniels vs. Dalton Castle

* ROH Tag Team Championship Ladder Match: Matt and Jeff Hardy vs. The Young Bucks

* ROH Television Championship Match: Marty Scurll vs. Adam Cole

* Texas Bullrope Match: Cody Rhodes vs. Jay Lethal

* The Briscoes & Bully Ray vs. The Guerrillas of Destiny & Hangman Page

* Will Ospreay & Volador Jr vs. Dragon Lee & Jay White

* Kazarian vs. Punishment Martinez

* Matt Taven & Vinny Marseglia vs. Beer City Bruiser & Silas Young