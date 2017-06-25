Credit: The Wrestling Observer

– The crowd was tiny compared to Friday night’s pay-per-view. There were a lot of empty seats and the crowd was asked to move to face the hard cam.

– The tapings opened with The Addiction running down the Lowell crowd and turning heel. Christopher Daniels invoked his rematch clause, and vowed to win the title and then quit the company. There were some direct references to NXT, so this may get edited.

– ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions Dalton Castle & The Boys defeated Coast 2 Coast & Flip Gordon to retain their titles. Castle pinned Leon St. Giovanni after hitting the Bang-a-Rang. There was lots of comedy with The Boys.

– Matt Taven defeated Ultimo Guerrero. Taven got the pin after a ref distraction. The crowd was hot for Guerrero.

– Motor City Machine Guns defeated War Machine. They had a great match.

– Kris Wolf defeated Sumie Sakai in a Women of Honor match. Wolf got the pin after a bunch of cradle reversals. Some streamers hit her in the head when the match started. Sakai took most of the match and used Wolf’s tail for heat.

– Cody Rhodes came out alone for a promo. He praised the crowd for loving him, then buried Sinclair Broadcasting for not addressing him as champ or Mr. Rhodes.

He said Daniels has lost his smile (it’s been about 20 years since those words were first uttered in the Lowell Memorial Auditorium by Shawn Michaels on Thursday Raw Thursday). He said that Daniels is getting his rematch tonight — and it’s in a two-out-of-three falls match.

– Punishment Martinez defeated Jonathan Gresham. They had a standard big guy vs. little guy match. Gresham doesn’t even come up to Martinez’s shoulders. He worked on Martinez’s knee to get some shine, but Martinez made a comeback after powerbombing him on the apron in a brutal spot.

Jay White ended up making the save for Gresham.

– Cheeseburger & Jay Diesel defeated The Tempura Boyz. Cheeseburger almost got carried off by groupies in an angle after the match before security interrupted. Will Ferrara then ran out, attacked Cheeseburger, and fled through the crowd.

– The Young Bucks & Hangman Page defeated The Briscoes & Bully Ray. There were two ref bumps and Marty Scurll whacked one of the Briscoes with an umbrella. Page then fell on the Briscoe for a cover. The Briscoes went insane after the match and attacked ring crew members at ringside and started whipping a chain around.

– Shane Taylor jumped someone from behind as they came down to the ring for a match. Taylor beat him down and walked out. The person who he attacked didn’t get music, a video, or even an introduction.

– Jenny Rose defeated Mandy Leon in a Women of Honor match. Rose won with a back body drop.

– The Bullet Club entered for a promo without Cody or Scurll. Matt Jackson said ROH has no challengers for the tag titles, then somehow booked themselves into a match for the six-man belts against Castle & The Boys. They then introduced Scurll for the next match.

– Marty Scurll defeated Vinny Marseglia, Josh Woods, Will Ferrara, El Terrible, and Frankie Kazarian in a Six-Man Mayhem match. Scurll spent most of the match breaking up pins and hovering outside waiting to strike. Shane Taylor randomly came in and destroyed people. Woods was taken to the back by trainers mid-way through. Kazarian hit a cutter on Marseglia, but Scurll ended up stealing the pin.

– Beer City Bruiser defeated Brian Milonas. Bruiser won with a frog splash. Silas Young had a sign saying that it’s been 29 days without a workplace safety accident.

After the match, Young said it has been 29 days since Best in the World and no one has seen Jay Lethal since then.

– ROH Television Champion KUSHIDA defeated Jay White to retain his title. KUSHIDA retained after hitting the Back to the Future.

– The announcement was made that the Cody vs. Daniels rematch is coming at this taping.

– Silas Young and Bruiser came out with a sign that said it’s now been 36 days. Someone in the audience screamed that it’s only been one day.

– Karen Q defeated Deonna Purrazzo and Kelly Klein in a Women of Honor match. Karen Q got a surprise roll-up.

– Silas Young and Bruiser were back out. In 15 minutes, the sign now read that it’s been 43 days. Lethal entered (without taped ribs or anything) and cleaned house. He beat up Young and went to whack him with a keg, but security ran in and broke it up.

– ROH World Champion Cody defeated Christopher Daniels in a two-out-of-three falls match to retain his title. Cody won the first two falls to retain. He basically worked as a super babyface. The first fall saw Daniels injuring Cody with the barricade, but Cody made a comeback with an arm drag off the top turnbuckle. Daniels shoved Cody into Todd Sinclair, then low blows were exchanged (with Daniels striking first). Kazarian ran in with a chair and threw it in, but Scurll made the save for Cody. Daniels tried to use the chair until he got rolled up by Cody for the first fall.

Daniels immediately hit Cody with the chair before the next fall started and laid into him as the second fall began. Cody was thrown into the barricades and got a 19 count before coming in. He eventually hit the Cross Rhodes and took the second fall. Bullet Club came out to celebrate as the tapings ended.