ROH WAR OF THE WORLDS UK – LIVERPOOL EXCLUSIVELY ON ROHWRESTLING.COM AND THE FITE TV DIGITAL PPV PLATFORM AUGUST 19TH

New York, NY (July 17, 2017)? – FITE TV and Ring of Honor Wrestling announced today that, that FITE TV will be the exclusive digital PPV broadcast platform for Ring of Honor’s War of the Worlds UK – Liverpool which takes place Saturday August 19th at 1:00PM EDT live from Liverpool, England. This event will be available in the United States and Canada only on the FITE app, www.FITE.tv and on FITE through the ROHWrestling.com website at a $19.99 price point.

This marks the first time that Ring of Honor will broadcast a live event from outside of North America as a digital pay-per-view. ROH continues to bring the best wrestling on the planet to its fans and the War of the Worlds UK Tour will be no exception. Furthermore, ROH officials have chosen Liverpool to be the site of its pay-per-view with some major match announcements to come this week, including a change to the rematch between Dalton Castle and Marty Scurll. Both of these ROH stars are at the top of their game and certainly deserve their share of gold, but NJPW’s Kushida still holds the ROH World Television championship from the War of the Worlds Tour in the US. Also, former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion and arch rival to Kushida, Hiromu Takahashi has made his claim that he should be next in line for this ROH title. Officials from both companies got together and decided that this match will be now be a 4-corner survival match for the ROH World Television Championship! Fans will not want to miss this one live or on the FITE App.

Fans can also watch the Facebook Live Pre-Show on the Ring of Honor Facebook page with special guest and FITE TV personality SoCal Val as she brings you analysis and previews of all the matchups.

“We are ecstatic that we have the opportunity to continue to work with Ring of Honor and to help make the programming available on a continued basis. Live PPV events always bring the best out of the wrestlers and we can’t wait to see this event in-front of loyal ROH UK fans.” said Michael Weber, COO of FITE TV.

“Anytime we can deliver more ROH to our passionate fans, it is a good thing,” said Greg Gilleland , ROH General Manager. “Along with FITE, I am very happy in being able to make this event a little more special, with a card that our fans in North America definitely won’t want to, and now don’t have to miss.”

ROH Wrestling’s weekly shows debut on FITE TV everyone Monday night at 7:00pm ET. Make sure you tune in each week to keep up with the latest from ROH. The FITE app can be downloaded at your Google Play or Apple app stores.