– ROH announces the following today…

This October, Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling team up again to bring the best wrestlers from around the globe to compete in the United States. If the past is any indication, you can bet that these will be some of the greatest bouts in wrestling history and you will not want to miss the chance to be there live!

Three events in three days – October 12th in Buffalo, NY, October 13th in Pittsburgh, PA, and October 14th in Columbus, OH – the tour brings the combined stars of ROH and NJPW to these cities for the first time. At this time, Ring of Honor is proud to announce that competing from NJPW, fans can expect to see the current ROH Television champion – KUSHIDA; The Killer Elite Squad; Hiromu Takahashi; and FIRST TIME IN THE USA – Yoshi Hashi. Also expected to appear, ROH World Champion Cody, ROH Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks, ROH Six Man Champions Dalton Castle and the Boys, Bully Ray, The Briscoes, Jay Lethal, and many more.

Tickets for these three events go on sale for Ringside Members next Wednesday, July 19th at 10:00 AM ET and for the General Public on Friday, July 21st at 10:00 AM ET.

Sign up for Ringside Membership today and do not miss your opportunity to get the best seats for these shows! Other great Ringside benefits include access to the TV Archive, ROH VOD Library, and 15% off all ROH merchandise ALL THE TIME!

Global Wars Tour 2017:

* Thursday, Oct. 12th – Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo Riverworks – 7:00 PM Bell Time

* Friday, Oct. 13th – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE – 7:00 PM Bell Time

* Saturday, Oct. 14th – Columbus, OH @ Express Live! – 4:30 PM Bell Time

Ticket On Sale Dates:

* Ringside Members- July 19th @ 10:00 AM ET

* General Public- July 21st @ 10:00 AM ET