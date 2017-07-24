– Roman Reigns and John Cena got into it on Twitter on Monday ahead of Raw. The back-and-forth began after Reigns took a shot at the crowd in Philadelphia for Battleground, prompting Cena to respond with a challenge. You can see the posts below:

Told yall I'm The Big Fight. Heard Philly was a little quiet tonight, better bring their best when we return!! #Raw #MyYard #B2R https://t.co/dETfoN2sXe — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) July 24, 2017

Pride…always comes before the fall.Don't get too far ahead of yourself young man.But if U want a BigFight careful what u wish for… #RAW https://t.co/oPOTH5gVx2 — John Cena (@JohnCena) July 24, 2017

Real tough guy on Twitter. If u want it, you know the way to MY Yard. #Raw https://t.co/UUSRaQnMVB — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) July 24, 2017

