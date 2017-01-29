– ESPN First Take recently interviewed WWE Superstar Roman Reigns. Below are some highlights (transcript via WrestlingInc.com).

Reigns on the significance of the Royal Rumble: “It’s kind of the start off to ‘The Road to WrestleMania’. This is where it’s all kind of going down, where the whole year crescendos with the big event. This is our second largest event of the year, being the Royal Rumble. The WrestleMania situation, that’s a full week and we go to a city, we lock it down. It’s about to happen in Orlando [Florida] and it’s pretty much the biggest live event in entertainment. We do a little bit of everything.”

Reigns’ thoughts on the current generation of wrestling: “I love it. I feel like I’m leading the new generation at this point. And that’s what life’s all about, is growing and changing and growing pains. Right now, I like where we’re at. I’m a family man. I have kids. And that’s what we are. We’re a family product. We’re a PG product and that’s our goal. Well, that’s the goal, to put smiles on people’s faces, especially the kids, and to bring families together.”