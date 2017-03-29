We don’t want Roman Reigns as a good guy. And we don’t want him as The Guy. We want him as a bad guy. It looks like it may finally happen on Sunday. Reigns was going to receive a less than warm reception no matter who he faced at WrestleMania. But against the beloved Undertaker, he’s likely to receive the loudest chorus of boos he’s ever had to endure. With subtle mannerisms over the last few weeks, it looks like the time is finally right to pull the trigger on a heel turn.

It’s not happening.

Reigns will remain the top babyface in WWE until he retires or fans just stop reacting. And fans aren’t going to stop reacting anytime soon. You may want Reigns to be a heel. I may want Reigns to be a heel. But the man making the decisions wants Reigns as the top babyface for years to come. And who could blame him? Reigns still gets the loudest reaction every week, and he still moves plenty of merchandise.

Triple H had an interesting comment earlier this week when he told Sports Illustrated, “‘How can they not turn him heel? There is 70 percent of the crowd booing him out of the building!’ If that’s your belief, then isn’t he already the biggest heel we have?”

In a world where kayfabe is dead, Triple H isn’t wrong. He’s already viewed as a heel by the majority of the audience. The entire Rusev angle could have been construed as Reigns turning heel. It’s just that he’s already booed by everyone. Maybe Reigns hasn’t turned in the traditional sense of a babyface turning heel, but if you told a new fan that this guy is a bad guy, with the reaction he receives and his actions, would they question you?

If Reigns turns heel in the traditional sense, who is left to be the top babyface?

Sami Zayn? I think it’s pretty obvious that they see him as nothing more than a lovable loser who they can pick on every week by having him face Kevin Owens. Seth Rollins? A fine choice, but injuries don’t help his cause. We’ll know whether or not they trust Rollins with the future on Sunday when he faces Triple H. Finn Balor? Another guy who could be labeled as injury prone. He’s also four years older than Reigns. Aside from Reigns, those are the three top babyfaces on Raw.

The heel side includes Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe, and Braun Strowman. All three men are secure in their spot. Strowman, the likely Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner, has been built up better than anyone in the past couple of years. Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens both have the Triple H on-screen stamp of approval, which means more than any title ever could. Those are three are strong heels with an upward trajectory.

Reigns turning heel not only weakens a babyface group that doesn’t look all that strong to begin with, but it also overshadows the heels that they’ve already built up. Roman joining their side of the alignment means less opportunity for them. Will that make you happy?

Despite all that, the timing does seem perfect. Reigns will get booed before, during and after the match. If he beats The Undertaker and then spits on his grave, showing no remorse for ending the career of a legend, it would solidify his status as the top heel and make sense. But we can’t look at things from a logical perspective. We have to look at things from a Vince perspective.

Beating The Undertaker on Sunday isn’t a moment that will turn fans against Reigns. It’s a moment that will forever make him The Guy. And it’s not the fact that he’ll beat The Undertaker. It’s the fact that The Undertaker will shake his hand after the match. The Undertaker will admit that he just doesn’t have it anymore. That the yard now belongs to Roman Reigns. That Roman Reigns is the only big dog left in the game. Vince McMahon, through The Undertaker, will tell you to embrace and accept Roman Reigns. He tried it with The Rock, and he’ll try it again with Undertaker.

Those waiting for Roman to turn will have to wait longer. Like so much in the WWE, nothing will change anytime soon.

