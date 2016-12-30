– Roman Reigns took to Twitter to respond to John Cena after Cena weighed in on his back and forth with Kevin Owens on Twitter. Cena had taken took a shot at Reigns after Reigns mocked Kevin Owens’ merchandise sales, as you can see below (along with Reigns’ reply).

The whole thing was an extension of Reigns and Owens’ back and forth that sprung out of a viral video of Reigns laughing while in a headlock from Owens, who was yelling at ringside fans at Wednesday’s Brooklyn house show.