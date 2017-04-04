– During last night’s edition of Raw, Roman Reigns came out for a promo near the start of the show, and he received very loud and negative reactions from the crowd after his win over The Undertaker WrestleMania 33. The match marketed The Undertaker’s farewell to the business. Reigns was booed whenever he tried to speak, and then would smirk when the crowd chanted very negative insults to him. Reigns then stated, “this is my yard now.” Earlier today, Reigns posted the following tweet on the show, noting he could’ve stood there for another 15 minutes.

Loudest seg of the show. Maybe the loudest of the past 2 decades. And I could of stood there for another 15 min. #TheGuy #RAWaftermania https://t.co/l9Z5zuwYzr — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) April 4, 2017