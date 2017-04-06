– Roman Reigns recently appeared on Talk is Jericho (transcript via ), here are the highlights…

On How He Got Into The Shield: “It could be a little off, but apparently I guess [it was] Punk’s idea to have security or whatever. And he had a group of guys, I believe were in there, but I wasn’t one of those guys. No, I was picked by Triple H and Vince [McMahon], of course.”

On Joey Mercury Telling The Shield to Stick Together on The Main Roster: “I think just from his experience in the time he had been up here and the different times of the different runs that he had, and seeing the locker room and things like that, and just to watch out for each other and just to build that brotherhood because if you’re that way in real life and you’re sticking together, it will help you onscreen anyway, so it just makes you a tighter unit. And I think that’s what helped us.”

On What He Loved About The Shield: “I think that’s one thing about The Shield that I really enjoyed, we were a real team. Do you know what I mean? Like, we celebrated together. We sold together. It was really cool to me and I think it’s what got us over, the fact that we treated each other like brothers out there.”

On Ryback’s Claims That The Shield Got The Finish of The 2013 Elimination Chamber Match With Ryback, John Cena, and Sheamus: “I feel like I heard it on Ryback’s little shoot interview or whatever that they were booking… we were in a six-man and they booked Cena to go over because he was about to go into ‘Mania against The Rock and stuff. And that was true and came together and we got that switched and Cena was a good sport about it. Yeah, he understood. We took the win because we’re a team and these are top Superstars, no doubt, but we are a team. That’s our gimmick. Do you know what I mean?”

Did The Shield Break up at The Right Time?: “Naw, I thought it was too early. I thought we needed like a long [babyface run]. I thought we needed a longer babyface run and I thought we could. Hell, I thought I was going to get a hot tag for a minute. Do you know what I mean? And it was working. It was helping all of us.” Reigns continued, “for them to really care about our breakup, they need to love us and I thought that we were going to have the ability to make them love us. And we hoped we could change our characters a little bit. The way we broke up and how early it was and then just the way it went, we weren’t able to do that.”