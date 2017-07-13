wrestling / News
Ronda Rousey Backstage at Mae Young Classic
– Triple H has announced that Ronda Rousey is present at the Mae Young Classic. The Game posted on Twitter revealing that the UFC star and actress is backstage at the taping, as you can see below.
Rousey’s friend Shayna Baazler is competing in the tournament. You can see spoilers here.
The #MaeYoungClassic will celebrate and showcase female competitors from around the world. Great to have @RondaRousey join us tonight. pic.twitter.com/dQy9C1qFbH
— Triple H (@TripleH) July 13, 2017