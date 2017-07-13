wrestling / News

Ronda Rousey Backstage at Mae Young Classic

July 13, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Triple H has announced that Ronda Rousey is present at the Mae Young Classic. The Game posted on Twitter revealing that the UFC star and actress is backstage at the taping, as you can see below.

Rousey’s friend Shayna Baazler is competing in the tournament. You can see spoilers here.

article topics :

Mae Young Classic, Ronda Rousey, Jeremy Thomas

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading