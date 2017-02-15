– Rosa Mendes spoke with WWE.com following her retirement announcement for a new interview. Some highlights are below:

On what led to her announcing her retirement: “So, as you know, I’m a new mom. Well, not that new, it’s been a year [laughs]. But, I just feel like as you get older, your dreams evolve. For years, my dream was to become a WWE champion. And, now that I’ve brought a life into this world, and I’m with the man of my dreams, it’s different.”

On her new business venture: “It’s called www.TFMama.Com. And that stands for ‘Totally Fit Mama.’ First, we started with meal plans. I just found that a lot of people were getting overcharged [for meal plans]. I saw meal plans for $200 a month. And, I learned so much about health in the WWE that I wanted to give back. So, our meal plans are very affordable. They’re only $35 for three months, and it’s breakfast, lunch, dinner, snacks, recipes. We also have videos on our Facebook and our Instagram where we’re doing live cooking for people and they can ask questions.”

On her favorite moments in WWE: “My favorite moment was when I jumped over the barricade. My obsession with Beth Phoenix was just so out of this world that I had to jump over the railing and attack Melina … several times! But then, WWE officials said, ‘Wow, I think we have a star on our hands.’ So that was a big moment.”

On support from the fans: “I want to say thank you for supporting me all these years. I’m not letting you down, I’m not leaving forever, I’m always going to be around. You can still contact me on Instagram and Twitter. I see all your tweets, and when you were asking me when I would be returning, I didn’t say anything because I wanted this to be a surprise, and this is a positive thing! I don’t want you guys to be sad. I love each and every one of you from the bottom of my heart and soul. Your love has given me the adrenaline rush that I’ve had for so many years walking through those curtains, and I can’t thank you enough for giving me that feeling almost every single day.”