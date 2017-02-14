– Rosa Mendes recently spoke with WWE.com about her retirement, here are the highlights…

On Her Retirement: So, as you know, I’m a new mom. Well, not that new, it’s been a year [laughs]. But, I just feel like as you get older, your dreams evolve. For years, my dream was to become a WWE champion. And, now that I’ve brought a life into this world, and I’m with the man of my dreams, it’s different.

On Her Next Steps: I want to create a legacy by teaching people about nutrition and how to take care of themselves. And I want to be here for my daughter. Realistically, being gone more than 300 days out of the year, it’s hard to be a mother and have your own business at the same time. I think it would be impossible for me to give 100 percent to my daughter and my business. And, you have to give 150 percent when you’re in WWE. So, it was a very hard decision, and honestly, as I’m talking to you right now, it’s hard to not be emotional. I’m staying as strong as I can … but this is such a positive thing. It’s sad in a way because I’m in love with the WWE Universe. I still watch every single week. The girls are doing absolutely amazing. And wrestling has evolved too. It’s evolved so much, and I love that I can watch with my daughter and fiancée in the comfort of my home.

Could She See Herself Returning to The Ring: Absolutely. Because, I’ll tell you one thing, my passion for [WWE] will never go away, I will always love [it] from the bottom of my heart. It’s something that I’m going to have in my heart forever. You never know, if [my daughter] Jordan wants to be a WWE Superstar … I never got the championship, but I could see her being a champion one day. I’m not going to force her, but I’ll just let her watch WWE. The whole, entire family and I, we watch WWE every week and she jumps up and down [and starts dancing] whenever she hears The New Day.