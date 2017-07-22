In an interview with Ring Rust Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Rosemary gave her thoughts on the WWE’s Mae Young Classic, which she approved of. Here are highlights:

On the Mae Young Classic: “Exposure is never a bad thing. We know several of those girls in the Mae Young classic and they deserve a spotlight. All of them deserve the chance. In this world, in any facet of this world or really any business, especially in professional wrestling as it does have the more public exposure, it is about having that door open, having that opportunity, and having that ball passed to you. You may have all the tools to run with it, but unless someone gives it to you, you may never get that opportunity.”

On the women in the tournament: “All of those girls were just waiting for that opportunity. When it is given to them, they are going to run with it and show that it was the right choice to be given that ball. Some of them have been waiting for years.”

On Mercedes Martinez: “Mercedes Martinez is one of the most respected women’s wrestlers on the independent circuit, and it’s finally her opportunity. All the exposure she deserves after so many years. All of us already knew, all of us knows she is the best, and finally, the rest of the world will get a glimpse of that as well. Absolutely no matter what age or how many years you have been doing this, it’s all exposure and getting that chance, but it’s up to you what you do with that chance. What bigger platform is there than an international market with the WWE and the Mae Young classic. It’s a 100 percent a wonderful thing for these girls.”