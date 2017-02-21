– Matt “Rosey” Anoa’i spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview. Some highlights are below:

On his memories of working with the Hurricane: “I loved working with Hurricane. He is an awesome person and a great worker, very talented.”

On the 3 Minute Warning gimmick: “Well of course, the memories with 3 Minute Warning was… me and Eki (Umaga) were a great team. I just feel bad [that] WWE dropped the ball. They said to us that they saw a long run. We were in there at the time with the Dudleys, Christian and Edge, Jeff and Matt Hardy, all doing their thing.”

On his favorite opponent: “Triple H or Kane, both are very talented.”

On whether there was more mileage left in the Rosey gimmick: “Well, there’s always more mileage in any gimmick. It was just time for me and WWE to part ways. No harm done or none intended from either side.”

On his ideal opponent on the current WWE roster: “Of course I’m going to say my brother, he’s the top dog, Roman [Reigns].”

On whether Roman Reigns should be a heel or stay a babyface: “Me personally, I’d love to see him be a heel, but that’s just me.”

On what he would do if he could have one more moment at WrestleMania: “I would love a match or a moment with Bayley [laughs].”