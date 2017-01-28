– Per a report by Inquistr, a number of factors point to this year’s edition of the Royal Rumble to becoming the largest non-WrestleMania WWE event ever. The event is set for tomorrow at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The 1997 Royal Rumble at the same venue currently holds the attendance record for the event with over 60,400 people in attendance.

KSAT 12 ABC reports that over 60,000 people are expected to fill up the Alamodome for the event this year. Both John Cena and Bayley have also predicted there will be more than 60,000 fans in attendance. The report indicates that about 40,000 tickets have been sold, but that number could go due to walkup ticket sales at the gate and lower ticket sales being opened up by Ticketmaster.