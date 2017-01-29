wrestling / News
Royal Rumble Stats: Most Eliminations, Entry and Elimination Order
– For you statistic geeks like me, here are some of the key numbers coming out of the 2017 Royal Rumble. Braun Strowman scored the most eliminations this year with seven, followed by the Undertaker at four and Sheanus, Cesaro, Brock Lesnar, Goldberg and Roman Reigns with three each.
You can see the full list below along with the entry order and order of elimination.
Number of Eliminations
Braun Strowman: 7
The Undertaker: 4
Sheamus: 3
Cesaro: 3
Brock Lesnar: 3
Goldberg: 3
Roman Reigns: 3
Chris Jericho: 2
Mark Henry: 1
Baron Corbin: 1
Luke Harper: 1
Randy Orton: 1
Entry Order
1. Big Cass
2. WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho
3. Kalisto
4. Mojo Rawley
5. Jack Gallagher
6. Mark Henry
7. Braun Strowman
8. Sami Zayn
9. Big Show
10. Tye Dillinger
11. James Ellsworth
12. WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose
13. Baron Corbin
14. Kofi Kingston
15. The Miz
16. Sheamus
17. Big E
18. Rusev
19. Cesaro
20. Xavier Woods
21. Bray Wyatt
22. Apollo Crews
23. Randy Orton
24. Dolph Ziggler
25. Luke Harper
26. Brock Lesnar
27. Enzo Amore
28. Bill Goldberg
29. The Undertaker
30. Roman Reigns
Elimination Order
1. Jack Gallagher (by Mark Henry)
2. Mojo Rawley (by Braun Strowman)
3. Big Cass (by Braun Strowman)
4. Kalisto (by Braun Strowman)
5. Mark Henry (by Braun Strowman)
6. Big Show (by Braun Strowman)
7. James Ellsworth (by Braun Strowman)
8. Tye Dillinger (by Braun Strowman)
9. Braun Strowman (by Baron Corbin)
10. Kofi Kingston (by Sheamus and Cesaro)
11. Xavier Woods (by Sheamus and Cesaro)
12. Big E (by Sheamus and Cesaro)
13. Sheamus (by Chris Jericho)
14. Cesaro (by Chris Jericho)
15. Apollo Crews (by Luke Harper)
16. Dean Ambrose (by Brock Lesnar)
17. Dolph Ziggler (by Brock Lesnar)
18. Enzo Amore (by Brock Lesnar)
19. Brock Lesnar (by Goldberg)
20. Rusev (by Goldberg)
21. Baron Corbin (by Undertaker)
22. Luke Harper (by Goldberg)
23. Goldberg (by Undertaker)
24. The Miz (by Undertaker)
25. Sami Zayn (by Undertaker)
26. The Undertaker (by Roman Reigns)
27. Chris Jericho (by Roman Reigns)
28. Bray Wyatt (by Roman Reigns)
29. Roman Reigns (by Randy Orton)