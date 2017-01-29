– For you statistic geeks like me, here are some of the key numbers coming out of the 2017 Royal Rumble. Braun Strowman scored the most eliminations this year with seven, followed by the Undertaker at four and Sheanus, Cesaro, Brock Lesnar, Goldberg and Roman Reigns with three each.

You can see the full list below along with the entry order and order of elimination. Our full Royal Rumble report is here:

Number of Eliminations

Braun Strowman: 7

The Undertaker: 4

Sheamus: 3

Cesaro: 3

Brock Lesnar: 3

Goldberg: 3

Roman Reigns: 3

Chris Jericho: 2

Mark Henry: 1

Baron Corbin: 1

Luke Harper: 1

Randy Orton: 1

Entry Order

1. Big Cass

2. WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho

3. Kalisto

4. Mojo Rawley

5. Jack Gallagher

6. Mark Henry

7. Braun Strowman

8. Sami Zayn

9. Big Show

10. Tye Dillinger

11. James Ellsworth

12. WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose

13. Baron Corbin

14. Kofi Kingston

15. The Miz

16. Sheamus

17. Big E

18. Rusev

19. Cesaro

20. Xavier Woods

21. Bray Wyatt

22. Apollo Crews

23. Randy Orton

24. Dolph Ziggler

25. Luke Harper

26. Brock Lesnar

27. Enzo Amore

28. Bill Goldberg

29. The Undertaker

30. Roman Reigns

Elimination Order

1. Jack Gallagher (by Mark Henry)

2. Mojo Rawley (by Braun Strowman)

3. Big Cass (by Braun Strowman)

4. Kalisto (by Braun Strowman)

5. Mark Henry (by Braun Strowman)

6. Big Show (by Braun Strowman)

7. James Ellsworth (by Braun Strowman)

8. Tye Dillinger (by Braun Strowman)

9. Braun Strowman (by Baron Corbin)

10. Kofi Kingston (by Sheamus and Cesaro)

11. Xavier Woods (by Sheamus and Cesaro)

12. Big E (by Sheamus and Cesaro)

13. Sheamus (by Chris Jericho)

14. Cesaro (by Chris Jericho)

15. Apollo Crews (by Luke Harper)

16. Dean Ambrose (by Brock Lesnar)

17. Dolph Ziggler (by Brock Lesnar)

18. Enzo Amore (by Brock Lesnar)

19. Brock Lesnar (by Goldberg)

20. Rusev (by Goldberg)

21. Baron Corbin (by Undertaker)

22. Luke Harper (by Goldberg)

23. Goldberg (by Undertaker)

24. The Miz (by Undertaker)

25. Sami Zayn (by Undertaker)

26. The Undertaker (by Roman Reigns)

27. Chris Jericho (by Roman Reigns)

28. Bray Wyatt (by Roman Reigns)

29. Roman Reigns (by Randy Orton)