In an interview with The Sun, former Huddersfield Giants rugby player Eorl Crabtree spoke about WWE’s interest in him. He met with WWE officials at WWE’s UK Championship tournament last month. Here are highlights:

On WWE’s interest in rugby players: “They are now looking at rugby league players. They can see an opportunity for them to get involved. We are big, athletic, not scared of contact and know some of the wrestling techniques as standard. Our guys could be ideal and there are training camps already set up, including one in Leeds. You’ve got to be tough, fit and physical and we fit into that category, and we enjoy the showmanship. The WWE are going to make some noise over here and I’m excited about that and the chance of pointing some league boys their way.”

On WWE’s interest in him: “They wanted to know what I was doing after rugby league but because of my age and injuries, it wouldn’t have worked out being a wrestler, even though they were really keen to get me training. There could still be a couple of cameo appearances. I’m not entirely sure yet, but it was something more than that. The WWE were interested in that part of my story and the future of British wrestling. They invited me over to have a look at their recruitment center and NXT, which is essentially their division one, you go from there into the top echelon – Smackdown and Raw.”