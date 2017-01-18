wrestling / News

Rumor Killer: Kenny Omega Will Not Appear At Royal Rumble

January 18, 2017 | Posted by Joseph Lee
There have been rumors that Kenny Omega signing with WWE, after John Cena began posting a series of Omega-related photos on Instagram. His contract with NJPW expires on January 31. However, Dave Meltzer said on Wrestling Observer Radio that there are some within the promotion who think that Omega’s already re-signed with NJPW.

Even if Omega hasn’t re-signed, he wouldn’t be able to appear at the Rumble on January 29 because his current deal doesn’t expire until two days after that. Omega is also booked for the Wrestling Star promotion on January 28 in Chile, which is the day before.

