– Earlier today, Paige posted about the rumor mill, but gave no context to her Tweets. There had been rumors that an arrest warrant had been issued for WWE star Paige in regards to the Orlando Airport incident on July 9th and that she had been arrested; Tufayel Ahmed of Newsweek has shot down those rumors…

Story going round that arrest warrant issued for WWE wrestler @RealPaigeWWE on battery charges false, state attorney's office tells me. — Tufayel Ahmed (@tufayel) July 26, 2017

Orlando police dept tell me they have submitted info for review to state attorney's office. Detectives found "probable cause" … — Tufayel Ahmed (@tufayel) July 26, 2017