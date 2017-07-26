wrestling / News

Rumor Killer: Paige Not Arrested

July 26, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– Earlier today, Paige posted about the rumor mill, but gave no context to her Tweets. There had been rumors that an arrest warrant had been issued for WWE star Paige in regards to the Orlando Airport incident on July 9th and that she had been arrested; Tufayel Ahmed of Newsweek has shot down those rumors…

