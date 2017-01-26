According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, here is the rumored card for WrestleMania 33.

* Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar

* Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns

* Triple H vs. Seth Rollins

* Chris Jericho vs. Kevin Owens

* Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton

* Big Show vs. Shaquille O’Neal

* Charlotte vs. Bayley vs. Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax

– The WON also notes that the Fastlane and Elimination Chamber PPVs will fill in the blanks for talent like Cena, Styles, Balor, Dean Ambrose and Strowman. AJ Styles vs. Shane McMahon is also rumored for the show, the Smackdown women may also have a multi-person title match.