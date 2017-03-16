According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Rusev will be out of action for about two months due to surgery on his left shoulder. It is believed that he had surgery back on March 9th. Rusev reportedly needed surgery for a while, but had been putting it off. The injury apparently got mush worse for him to have to bow out prior to WrestleMania. This was also why Show destroyed him so badly at Fastlane and why he and Mahal were split with out doing a full break up angle.