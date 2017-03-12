– It appears that Rusev may not hit up WWE TV for a while. The Wrestling Observer reports that the WWE star will be out of action for a while. While the cause of the time off has not been confirmed, Big Show reportedly said that Rusev was set to undergo shoulder surgery which was why their match at Fastlane happened as it did:

@cagesideseats @WithSpandex q -"why you did rusev like that?' A- "he's having shoulder surgery and I put him over strong years ago" pic.twitter.com/FNpqLM11yk — Homie BlahBlah (@SojournerJust) March 12, 2017

While it’s not clear how long Rusev will be out, it is obviously likely that if he does have surgery he will not be competing at WrestleMania in three weeks.