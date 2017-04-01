– During a recent edition of Ryback’s Conversation With the Bigy Guy podcast, Ryback discussed the return of Goldberg to WWE and more. You can check out some highlights below (transcript via WrestlingInc.com).

Ryback on watching WWE Fastlane on the WWE Network: “I watched that on my WWE Network that they’ve refused to cancel for me because Vince, ‘Goddamnit, let him watch! The guy needs to watch! He’ll miss us eventually.’ Yeah, I watched the whole pay-per-view or the majority of it and they do what they do. I have nothing bad to say. They put the [Universal] Championship on [Goldberg] and I don’t think he [has] wrestled that long since he [has] been there, but he hasn’t had to.”

Ryback implying that Goldberg was brought in because he left instead of bringing Goldberg in for a feud with him several years before: “There’s part of me still that looks at that and is like, ‘come on, guys. Is part of this because of me, because I left?’ Like, I don’t put anything passed them at this point. Why wasn’t he brought in while I was there for the last five years or four-and-a-half years, when that was the match that would’ve made absolute sense?”

Ryback on why he believes Vince McMahon would do that: “You’re a billionaire. It’s a game. It’s a game and he has his toys and he plays with his toys and he likes to do things. And I look and part of me really believes it’s just like a like in spite of things and it’s just whatever.”

Ryback’s thoughts on Goldberg in WWE: “[Goldberg] physically looks very impressive, but you can just tell he’s an older human being now and I think anybody who tries to deny that is being ridiculous, but I think he [has] done a phenomenal job of being Goldberg still to the best of his ability and they’ve done a good job with him.” Ryback said, “if they were going to [have a longer WrestleMania match], they would have tried it out with Kevin to see and they didn’t, so there will be some shenanigans for that, to switch the title over to Brock, probably. I’m sure eventually that will be the case.”

Ryback on how Triple H gets what he wants because he’s a master manipulator: “Hunter has changed the [professional wrestling] business tremendously. He’s in Vince’s ear all the time. He’s getting what he wants more often than not. And Vince, I feel like it’s just such a crazy environment. I don’t want to go down that route, but it’s like whoever Hunter likes seems to be the ones that are protected, and he’s a master manipulator at convincing Vince. I just feel like Hunter has Vince wrapped around his finger and gets whatever he wants. And there’s something to it and I don’t know the intricacies of it, but there’s something going on in that end that I’ll never be able to understand and don’t care to really understand. But it seems like whoever Hunter likes [are] the ones that are protected.”

Ryback on how he was originally supposed to win the battle royal at WrestleMania 31 but plans were changed at the last minute: “I was under the assumption from what I was told by some of the creative staff that The Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal that year, if you remember, they did a package of my workout video, the heartfelt video, that I was going to win The Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal.”

Ryback on confronting Vince McMahon at WrestleMania: “I remember WrestleMania, that Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal, sitting in gorilla [position], going back and forth with him, telling him how bad it sucked being a WWE Superstar. With Vince and gorilla cleared out. I was furious.” Ryback remembered, “I go, ‘this place sucks. Everybody’s scared. Everybody walks on eggshells’ and I go, ‘it sucks being a WWE Superstar.'”

Ryback on how it was a tough day and how WrestleManias were not pleasant experiences for him: “It was a really, really frustrating day for me on that end and I had to go talk to him. I’ve never gone in there to change a finish. I even told him, ‘I don’t give a f–k about your finish – let Big Show win.’ I told him that straight up, but I was pretty heated and everybody that was in gorilla, all the producers and Stephanie [McMahon] was in there. They all left and it was just me and Vince for 30 minutes probably.” Ryback stated, “we talked about a lot that day and nothing changed and I always felt that it was empty and it was like WrestleManias were always such an unpleasant day for me there.”