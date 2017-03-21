– On a recent edition of his podcast (via wrestlinginc.com), here are the highlights…

On Coming Up With The Shield’s Triple Powerbomb : “They needed a move, I remember, to put me down early on. I think it was that first… the pay-per-view before in Indianapolis, the triple threat [match] with me, [John] Cena, and [CM] Punk. And I had been powerbombing a lot of guys up till that point in different variations of powerbombs. And I said to them, ‘why don’t you do a triple powerbomb?’ because they wanted a move they all three could could do.”

On Regretting It: “Goddamnit did I regret ever f–king saying that because I received more triple powerbombs than anybody on the roster at that point. And they were all fine, but they triple powerbombed me through the table at the end of that one. And then, they did it in the match at TLC.”