– Ryback has posted his latest episode of Conversation With The Big Guy. Highlights are below:

On people who say he’s not successful: “I dare you to truly look at everything and call me a failure. They go by, it’s weird, because I don’t go wrestle for New Japan or Ring Of Honor? But, look at our bank accounts, and look at me at my meet and greets, and having fun, and meeting people every week, and being booked, and living life, and being happy. What’s wrong with you people?” Ryback added, “whenever you reach a certain level, you’re going to get hate no matter what.”

On his worst wrestling match: “The worst match of my entire [pro wrestling] career was with Jinder Mahal. Remember? I don’t know if [podcast cohost Pat Buck was] there. We ended up doing a match on the fly. And it was probably my worst match ever. Just nothing went right and Jinder was super-new to developmental at that time. And it was really f–king funny actually, but it was after NXT and we all were down there. None of us… The Nexus thing hadn’t happened yet.”