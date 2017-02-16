– During a recent edition of his podcast (transcript via wrestlinginc.com), Ryback spoke about protecting finishes, The RKO, Vince McMahon loving bear hugs and more…

On Guys Not Protecting Their Finishes: “Me and Miz used to get into arguments over this because Miz, and I love Miz, and he would just throw… I remember I was working him, he goes, ‘kick out of my finish’ and I go, ‘why?’ I go, ‘hit me with something else.’ Nobody’s going to know the difference. And I go, and I said, ‘just protect your finisher.’ He goes, ‘[Steve] Austin and The Rock did it all the time back then.’ They didn’t do it right away. They did it at their big WrestleMania matches. They needed some go-tos in there.”

On Big Show Be4ing The Olny Guy to Kick Out of His Finish: “Only one guy [has] kicked out of my finisher. That was Big Show on RAW. I believe it was Nashville [Tennessee] and no one [else] ever has. Yeah. And I believe you shouldn’t let anybody. Save it for very, very special moments. And it was directed to me that Vince, during my heel run, and I was wrestling Big Show, and Vince, this is during my punishment period when I was really getting punished. Vince always laughed at everyone, ‘[scoff], I don’t punish people!’ Well, you sure as f–k have a really weird way of not showing that. And it was directed to me that Big Show needed to kick out of my finish and I go, ‘well, nobody [has] kicked out of my finish – I don’t want that to happen.’ And they go, ‘well, it was from Vince.’ And I go, ‘whatever.’ I was just so fed up. And it was Big Show and I like Big Show and he was being built up to put over Randy when Randy had both of the championships and that was the only time.”

On Vince Sending Out a Memo Telling Talent Not To Kick Out of Finishes: “I know Vince at one point sent out a memo of ‘no more kicking out of each other’s finishers.’ This was after WrestleMania last year, maybe. And it lasted for maybe two pay-per-views and it started all over again. I don’t know if he forgets or what.”

On Vince Loving Bear Hugs: “Vince loves bearhugs, by the way. Yeah, and anytime you see a bearhug on TV it is usually per Vince, ‘get him in a bearhug.’ I swear, there were different points where I was told to throw a bearhug in there as a heel.”

On The RKO Being The Most Over Move in Wrestling: “I think The RKO. How many guys have you seen [kick from The RKO]? By the way, compare Cena to Orton. Cena letting guys kick out of The Attitude Adjustment. Orton, very few guys have kicked out of The RKO in comparison to The Attitude Adjustment. And I think the move is the most over move in wrestling today.” Ryback said, “eventually, Cena is going to have to drop a guy from a helicopter with his Attitude Adjustment to get the win. Like, I just feel like it’s a lack of creativity. And I think that that’s the one thing in wrestling. And you save it.”