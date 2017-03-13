In the latest episode of his podcast Conversations with the Big Guy, Ryback said that he thinks Goldberg was brought into the WWE to spite him. Here are highlights:

On Goldberg’s return: “I watched the entire Fastlane Pay Per View. I don’t have anything bad to say. They put the championship on Bill Goldberg and I don’t think he has wrestled that long since he has been there and I don’t think he has to. He looks physically very impressive, but you can just tell he is an older human being, and anybody who tries to deny that is being ridiculous. I think he has done a phenomenal job in being Goldberg still to the best of his abilities, and surely they have done a good job with him. I’m happy for him and all that going on, but part of me still looks at that and is like, come on guys, is part of this because I left? Why wasn’t he brought in when I was there for the last 5 years when that was the match that would have made absolute sense? I’m raising that point because I left and I really think it’s all a game. I look and part of me believes it is because McMahon brought him in in spite of me. The marks who disagree just don’t get it, but I’m bringing up a point, raising a question. Just like when I wrote the blog just when I left WWE about equal pay, not stating, but yet people will read it and say that he is demanding equal pay for all wrestlers, but I never said that, I had a clear question mark after raising a question and to have a conversation, but when you are dealing with a bunch of idiots that is what happens. I don’t think they are going to put a lot of time in their match—from a bell to bell physical standpoint, I don’t see that being the case. If they would have done it, they would have done so with Kevin Owens. There will be some shenanigans to switch that title over back to Brock Lesnar.”

On a possible heel turn for Roman Reigns: “Fans were cheering the heck out of Roman Reigns when he was part of the Shield. The more successful you are, the more people hate you, so I do feel that you have to acknowledge that on a certain level, and the reason why they haven’t turned him heel is because of the merchandise numbers that he is pulling in is probably very strong. That is by design when they are marketing to the masses when it comes to him. The audience can turn him heel and will be playing to that small part, but you will lose out on the merchandising, but there are a lot of different things to look at. I look at it that if you turn him heel, you can eventually turn him into a bigger babyface and can get those people to really like him—which they may do, you never know. He is in their little inner circle, so anything is possible with him. I love Roman, I think he is awesome.”