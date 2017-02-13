– During a recent edition of his podcast (transcript via wrestlinginc.com), Ryback shared his thoughts on WWE Vice President of Talent Relations Mark Carrano, Randy Orton winning the Rumble and a near fight with Big Show…

On Mark Carrano: “Last time they were here, no joke, when they were at the new T-Mobile Arena, Mark Carrano, this is already after I walked out on them, just so everybody knows, Mark Carrano f–king texts me, asking me about the weather in Las Vegas.” Ryback continued, “and, like, there was no communication after that and I was like, ‘why the f–k would you [text that] after I walk out of WWE?’ And it’s funny. And I don’t hate Mark and he has a s–tty job, but he’s a real douchebag and he knows it.”

On His WWE Network Subscription: “My [WWE] Network will not be [cancelled]… I turn it on and I don’t watch hardly at all anymore. And I put it on to, like, because I get upset when I watch it. I’m sure Vince [says], ‘Goddamnit! Leave his Network subscription on! He’ll miss it! He’ll come crawling back on his knees.’ And I’m going to watch. I have a lot of friends there and I enjoy it. Like, I don’t hate anything.”

On Randy Orton Winning The Rumble: “I enjoyed the parts [of the Royal Rumble] that I saw. And it was Randy. Randy was the winner. A lot of people will complain the WWE with [John] Cena and Randy however many years ago and that just goes back to my thing about WWE wanting to keep the marquee guys [on top]. Like, they don’t want to make any new stars kind of and I really believe that to an extent. But, like, I’m happy for Randy. Randy was always good to me as far as our communication and whatnot.”

On Almost Getting Into a Fight With Big Show at a WWE Live Event: “We didn’t talk about a lot going into this match with me, Miz, and Big Show. Me and Miz were trying to think of stuff. Big Show was on his bus. And he came in and he said, ‘well, what do you guys want to do?’ and we didn’t have that much time. And it’s a live event, so he doesn’t want to bump a lot and rightfully so. He’s a giant and he’s beat up like anybody who has spent a considerable time wrestling. And he hates Miz, so he doesn’t want to sell any of Miz’s s–t. He likes me though, so me and him are good. But we don’t put hardly anything together. I think we put together the finish. It’s not like you can just scoop Big Show up for a powerslam when you want. You’ve got to know the bumps that you’re going to do to him beforehand because he’s The Big Show. And if he wants to take a bump, he’ll let you know the bump. And it’s probably going to be a pay-per-view if he’s going to do the bump, at least the big one, or TV, and from Vince. I didn’t think the match was as good as it should have been because I know the effort that was not put into it. And afterwards, Big Show promised me that we would all get together and kind of get a chicken bone format, get a little bit of a format going into the match. And so the next night, me and Miz, in [ring] gear, we’re about 15 minutes before bell time. We’re the opening match of a live event. No Big Show. Nobody has seen him all day. Finally, they go knocking on his bus. We thought that maybe something bad had happened and so I wasn’t angry up before that point. I was more concerned, like, ‘what’s going on with Big Show?’ And then the producers came in and they go, ‘Big Show’s fine. He was just sleeping.’ And I go, ‘f–k!'” Ryback recalled, “so Big Show came walking in with his gear, with about probably five minutes before the match and I was hot and he knew I was hot. And he goes, ‘oh, are you f–king hot?’ and he got an attitude with me and so I got an attitude back with him. [The Big Show’s] fist was all f–king coiled up and ready to go and I was just watching it like a hawk. But we almost came to blows over a live event and laughed afterwards and we went out there and everything was fine. And it wasn’t that I don’t like him. I have very high goals for everything, and me and him, we’ve had great matches at live events, me and him.”