– Sam Adonis spoke with Sports Illustrated for a new interview dicussing Brian Cage’s claims that Adonis copied his gimmick. Some highlights are below:

On Brian Cage’s statements about stealing his Trump supporter gimmick: “I had no intention of taking anybody’s stuff. I never intended it to be that way. I don’t watch [today’s] wrestling. I’ve watched it my whole life and I’m very into the past, so, to me, this was easy—a foreign villain. That’s just wrestling. I never saw someone else doing it and thought, ‘That’s what I want to do!’ If anything, I’ve ripped off Rick Rude. I have airbrushed tights with all kinds of stuff, and I got Donald Trump airbrushed on my tights. I didn’t think anything of it, I didn’t hear anything about it. Nobody said the name Brian Cage, and he had nothing to do with it.”

On where he got the idea from: “I come to the ring with a flag. Once that picture of Trump got so over on my tights, I waited to see what was going to happen with the election. If he won the election, I thought I’d get a picture of him on my flag. That’s what I ended up doing, and it ended up getting hot and taking off. I did it for about five months, and nobody said anything. Once it got to mainstream news, I offended Cage, which was never the idea.”