– Sam Roberts posted the following on Twitter, announcing that he is working Sunday’s Elimination Chamber kickoff show. Roberts was part of the Roadblock: End of the Line kickoff show in December.

So excited to let you know I'll be back on the Kickoff Show Panel this Sunday for #WWEChamber. See you soon @reneeyoungwwe & @bookertfivex! pic.twitter.com/CmvubSb9u5 — Sam Roberts (@notsam) February 8, 2017