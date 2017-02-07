– Sami Callihan appeared on episode 333 of the Art of Wrestling podcast with Colt Cabana. Some highlights are below:

On what went wrong during his stint in WWE developmental: “I overthought everything. I walked on eggshells because I overthought everything. And that was a big thing. And now I’ve learned how to deal with this anxiety. I wish I would have stuck to my guns a little more and that’s one of the reasons I left, because I’m like, ‘you know what? I’m going to go down as myself and I have to leave and I’ll show them why they have to sign this guy because I’m not this guy that they signed.'”

On WWE helping him mature: “It changes people. I grew up a lot there. One thing I’ll give WWE credit to or for, they taught me how to deal with adult problems. And they taught me how to be an adult, like, because they sign a lot of kids that are kids! And that’s the thing. They’re kids…It taught me how to deal with people and how to be a public figure and realize that people look up to us. People look at us and we’re under a microscope. We can lead our lives terribly or we can set a good example for other people to hopefully make them better people. And that’s another reason why I quit dipping and cut down my alcohol because I don’t want kids seeing it. And one of the last straws also, I had a kid come up to me at a show and go, ‘I dip because you dip’. And I have influence over people’s lives.”

On feeling unused in WWE: “It chipped away at me, and it chipped away at me, it chipped away at me, it chipped away at me, it chipped away at me to where I was so miserable that wrestling wasn’t fun anymore. Wrestling became this job that I kind of hated. I was so much in the WWE bubble that I couldn’t think my own thoughts anymore. I couldn’t, like, have my own opinions. I couldn’t do my own projects. I was this WWE toy that was, like, bright and shiny and cool packaging and I was just put on the shelf for people to look at and they’re like, ‘oh, we’re not selling him right now. He’s just going to hang out and collect dust.’ And after awhile, that just beats on you and beats on you and beats on you.”

On what he would have done differently: “Instead of going with my gut and believing in me, like, I wish I did the same thing Kevin did and the same thing Fergal [Finn Balor] did and the same thing guys like that did. They went in there, and they were like, ‘no, what we do is right’ and they didn’t follow the script per se. They didn’t follow the cookie cutter mold. They didn’t do exactly what they were told because they knew it was wrong. And I think WWE likes that. They want guys to come in and have that confidence, like, ‘I’m a superstar. I know I’m a superstar.’ I didn’t do that.”

On not getting his chance: “All I need is an opportunity, and I don’t feel like I was given an opportunity…I just don’t think they knew exactly what I was and they didn’t really know exactly what they had with me at the time, but I was there for a year-and-a-half before I debuted on television and that was the hardest part. The first six months I was there, I wrestled only one match. I went from wrestling two to three times every weekend for eight, nine years to wrestling one match in six months.”

On his return hopes: “At the end of the day, not everyone quits WWE. It kind of makes me cool. And I feel that by doing that, it did make my stock rise a lot because now I’m looked at as this outcast. I’m looked at as this, I hate to use the term revolutionary, not revolutionary, but this renegade, this person. But I have no beef with WWE. And the inner child in me, I still love WWE. And, one day, I truly believe from the bottom of my heart that I will be back there and I will be a top guy there.”