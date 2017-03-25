wrestling / News

Sami Zayn Cuts an Emotional Promo After Win Over Kevin Owens in Montreal

March 25, 2017 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris

– During last night’s WWE live event in Montreal, Quebec, Sami Zayn defeated Kevin Owens in a Street Fight in the main event. After the match, Sami Zayn cut an emotional promo, and you can watch a video of the promo Zayn cut in the ring that was posted on Twitter below.

