– During last night’s WWE live event in Montreal, Quebec, Sami Zayn defeated Kevin Owens in a Street Fight in the main event. After the match, Sami Zayn cut an emotional promo, and you can watch a video of the promo Zayn cut in the ring that was posted on Twitter below.

Full Zayn/Owens post match promo at #WWEMontreal. SO great, especially with Kevin crying. https://t.co/17r6Dfcbfr — Danny (@dajosc11) March 25, 2017