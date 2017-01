The Wrestling Observer reports that there is currently backstage heat on Sami Zayn. That is why he was part of a segment last week in which he annoyed Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns. Dave Meltzer said that this was done to “establish Zayn as a total geek.”

It should be noted that while the reports claim he has heat on him, he just beat Seth Rollins to earn a Rumble spot on RAW this past Monday.