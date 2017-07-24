– Samoa Joe recently appeared on 102.5 The Bone’s Drew Garabo Live (transcript via wrestlinginc.com), here are the highlights…

On His Recent match With Brock Lesnar: “Not a lot of people get into Brock Lesnar like I did.” Joe continued, “Brock is every bit as intimidating as you’d imagine he would be times two. No, I mean, he’s a shaved gorilla. It’s just he’s stronger than strong. I don’t even think he even realizes how strong he is. I mean, he [has] got great control, but he is ‘The Beast’. He’s a big dude.”

On Lesnar’s Preparation For The Match: “When you’re going in there and you’re going to get into it with Brock,” Joe said, “Brock isn’t going to work on a lot of stuff; he’s going to want to go out there and he’s going to want to get down, so like Brock’s not a preplanned dude at all, man, so you’ve just got to go out there and do it. For some people it trips them out, but for me, I’m like, ‘if we’re going to scrap, we’re going to scrap.'”

On Kurt Angle Being a Good Primer For Lesnar: “Like, honestly, a lot of getting ready for Brock was realizing he’s basically a bigger Kurt Angle. But Kurt is… he’s crazy, man. We just had the documentary about him and everything I said is true. If Kurt Angle’s leg fell off, he’d hop twice as fast to make up for the loss of mobility, man. There’s no quit in him. It was kind of a nice primer to get ready for Brock.”