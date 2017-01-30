wrestling / News
Samoa Joe Makes Raw Debut
– Samoa Joe made his main roster debut on Raw on Monday night. Joe appeared in the final segment of the show, attacking Seth Rollins as Rollins was about to confront Triple H. You can see some pics and video from the segment below:
