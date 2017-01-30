wrestling / News

Samoa Joe Makes Raw Debut

January 30, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Samoa Joe NXT 81016

– Samoa Joe made his main roster debut on Raw on Monday night. Joe appeared in the final segment of the show, attacking Seth Rollins as Rollins was about to confront Triple H. You can see some pics and video from the segment below:

article topics :

RAW, Samoa Joe, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading