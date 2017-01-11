– The WON reports that Samoa Joe may be getting a top match at WrestleMania 33. The site reports that while the card is not yet finalized, officials have discussed the possibility of bringing Joe to the main roster and putting him in one of the big matches on the PPV.

There has been speculation that Joe may debut during the Royal Rumble match, though nothing is confirmed right now. Joe only worked a dark match at the NXT tapings and thus he is unlikely to appear on NXT TV before the Rumble. If he is brought up, the plan is to give him a “monster push.”