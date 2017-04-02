In an interview with Between the Ropes’ Brian Fritz and Michael Wiseman (via Wrestling Inc), Samoa Joe spoke about Seth Rollins’ injury, a possible match with The Miz and more. Here are highlights:

– Joe said going to the main roster has been humbling and rewarding so far. He said he originally wanted the timing to be right for his main roster debut and was committed to helping NXT grow during his stay there.

– He said NXT has a more “intimate” group of fans while RAW has broader appeal among “casual fans.” He said you have to make broader statements to talk to the main audience.

– Joe said that the injury to Seth Rollins was “rough” and he thought something was wrong when he took him down. He had to be calm and let things play out.

– He didn’t have a preferred brand to debut on when he was in NXT, as the split was even on talent he wanted to work with.

– On Smackdown, Joe would like to face AJ Styles, Bray Wyatt, Randy Orton and most of the roster in general.

– Joe said a feud between himself and The Miz would be compelling. He learned that Miz is an “unsung talent” that’s able to get a “polarizing reaction” which is a rare ability many wrestlers don’t have.

– He thinks the reaction to Shinsuke Nakamura’s main roster debut will be huge because he’s a “superstar in the truest sense.”

– Before his matches, he listens to Southern California punk, Rage Against the Machine and Black Flag.

– He wouldn’t comment on what he’s doing at Wrestlemania, giving vague answers when asked.