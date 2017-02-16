– Samoa Joe recently spoke with Eyes on the Game (transcript via wrestlinginc.com), here are the highlights…

What CM Punk said to him once WWE signed Samoa Joe: “When I came here [WWE], I remember, for years he was kind of championing my cause to be in the WWE and to see me now, he’s like ‘Oh, of course, the minute I’m gone, you’re here’ and so, between me and him, it’s always been a very interesting relationship, we’re kind of like brothers who fight all the time.”

On His Future WWE goals: “Me being on Raw, my main goal is the Universal Championship, and you got a lot of top tier competitors kind of vying for that title: Goldberg, you have Brock, you have Roman, you have Kevin Owens, I mean, the current champion now. I have no problem going in there and smashing any of them and taking the belt from them.”

Wrestling John Cena: “It’s been 18 years, 18 years ago, myself and John Cena had a match and based off that match WWE inevitably hired him, and brought him along and I went my own separate way. It’s been 18 years since me and John have been in the ring together. John, you know, early in my career, he’s been a close personal friend and we drove a lot of miles together, and it would be an absolute pleasure to reunite in the ring and once again, smash him in the face and take everything from him.”