– Santino recently spoke with Hannibal TV (transcript via wrestlinginc.com), here are the highlights…

On CM Punk Losing His MMA Debut: “Yeah it was tough, you know, it was tough. He lost and he knows that if you work hard at something you’re gonna become good at something — ‘I love this, I’m gonna work really hard and become good at it,’ but it takes a lot longer. You have to be — you should’ve been a college wrestler, a national competitor at something, and I think that would’ve really helped his foundation. But he has some special abilities, like he stamina is insane, his technique is flexible, he definitely has the attributes that can be applied. Just a little case of too late maybe.”

Are Wrestlers Fighting is Good For MMA?: “Yeah obviously, I mean Brock (Lesnar) kind of saved our reputation. There’s a lot of guys that could do really well there, I mean look at the guys — Swagger, an All American wrestler, other guys competed even like Kofi, John Morrison, these guys all wrestled in college. Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton were state champs growing up in their respective states. There is a lot of guys there that can go.”