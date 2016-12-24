– During a recent edition of The Steve Austin Show, WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin interviewed former WWE Superstar Santino Marella. Marella shared his thoughts on how stars like James Ellsworth in WWE and his success sets up some aspiring for disappointment and gives them unrealistic expectations. Below are some highlights (transcript via WrestlingInc.com).

Marella on who he thinks would be the top wrestlers if pro wrestling was real: “Shelton Benjamin comes to mind. Bobby Lashley, like, tough guys, badass, wicked wrestlers, and in the back of their head, I could tell they wanted to say, ‘if this was real, I would be the champion,’ but it’s not real. It’s entertainment. And I had a coach called Rip Rogers. And Rip said, ‘take all them Goddamn judo bulls–t and leave it at the door. This is phoney bulls–t and if I said someone’s going to hit you in the head with a feather and you get knocked out, guess what. You get knocked out. It’s just as phoney when you win as when you lose.’ And it’s exactly what I needed to hear.”

Marella on how he used to believe pro wrestling was a partial shoot: “The physical side was easy, but the psychology side was a little more difficult. That’s what I needed Rip Rogers [for]. My first wrestling match, someone put in a word for me. I had a little match in Ontario and I swear I thought it was partially shoot because Coach is telling me, ‘listen; don’t let these guys take advantage. If they’re going to start giving you the beats, don’t sell it. Take over.’ My first few guys got beatings and I’d see them talking after the match, kind of raising their hand saying, ‘what the f–k was that? That guy just beat me up!’ So I had to learn. It was a big learning curve.”

Marella on how he believes people like James Ellsworth give some kids with unrealistic expectations about making a living in pro wrestling: “I have a couple of kids who are great, talented, 5’11”, 6’0″. You can’t walk around and show up at 160 [lbs.]. You can’t show up at 138 lbs. Just, you’re going to get hurt and I’d be doing you a disservice if I said you wouldn’t. And I’ve become brutally honest with these guys. There [are] guys like, right now, James Ellsworth or Spike Dudley, and just having them kept that hope alive, so there is a chance because those guys have been there and from time to time they get these little, scrawny guys and it sets up a lot of these kids for disappointment.”