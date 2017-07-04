– It was reported back in early June that Santino Marella would be returning to the ring. According to PWinsider.com, the return is set for August 27th for Destiny Wrestling in Toronto, Ontario. Marella will be teaming with GFW champion Alberto el Patron. Last month, Destiny Pro Wrestling defeated Marella’s Battle Arts Professional Wrestling in a six man tag with the stipulation being that if Destiny was victorious, Marella would come out of retirement to compete for their company.

Marella retired back in 2014 due to neck issues, and was released in May of 2016; he has been running the Battlarts Wrestling Academy in Toronto since then.