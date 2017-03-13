– Sasha Banks has finally confirmed that she’s married. Banks appeared on Lilian Garcia’s Making Their Way to the Ring podcast and while talking to the former WWE announcer, confirmed that she was secretly married last year. Banks said she kept it under wraps because she wanted to protect herself and her husband from possible fan reactions.

“OK, you know what? Yes. I’ll tell you,” she said. “You’re the first one I’ve admitted it to. I am married. I just hide it because our fans are so crazy sometimes, you know?” Banks explains, “Fans are just so crazy. I see what they write to him on Twitter, and I don’t like that stuff. If you’re saying he’s ugly, or he shouldn’t be with me because of this or that. That hurts me.”

You can listen to the podcast below: