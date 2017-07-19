– Sasha Banks spoke with News.com in Australia while on her promotional tour of the country. Highlights are below:

On watching the WWE Women’s Division growing up: “It’s changed so much. I remember watching it as a kid and the women weren’t really featured like the guys. I was like no, I want to be in the WWE, but I don’t want to do what they’re doing at the moment. I kind of caught like the MTV era, ladies in bikinis and beautiful women, not really throwing it down like the guys. I told myself when I was ten that I wanted to change what it meant to be a diva in the WWE. It’s crazy that we’re here, we’re superstars, we’re not divas anymore. It’s changed so much, I thank the women that came before me and who I work with today, we’ve done it together, we’re changing the world right now.”

On how to top this year: “I don’t know how you top it, I think you just keep getting better and keep striving. Just to make it a normal thing that people are not surprised women are doing these matches. I think the next goal is to main event a WrestleMania.”

On Peyton Royce and Billie Kay’s potential: “I think they are the future. They are incredible and have such passion for this business and I love watching them. They are amazing and Peyton Royce reminds me a lot of myself. Her favorite wrestler is Eddie Guerrero too and I love watching her. She’s incredible, incredible, incredible in the ring and I can’t wait for her to get called up to the main roster.”